Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who can submit a proposal?

A: Everyone, including young people aged 12–18 years of age.





Q: Can I submit more than one proposal?

A: Yes





Q: How do I submit a proposal?

A: To submit a proposal please first create an account on PubPub. Then, visit JoDS and click on the “submit an abstract” button at the top and bottom of the issue 7 page. Draft or copy and paste your submission into the document and then save a private version, also called a snapshot, by clicking on the “save version” button in the top right. Then, select “options” and “review” from the left side bar. Select your final version and click “submit version for review.” Email catherine[at]pubpub[dot]org with questions. This video walks through the steps.





Q: What is the deadline for submissions?

A: Abstracts must be submitted by 11:59pm EST on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Articles must be submitted by January 10, 2020.





Q: How long should my abstract be?

A: All abstracts should be no longer than 750 words.





Q: When will respondents hear back about the next phase of the Call?

A: Selected respondents will be notified no later than Friday, July 12, 2019.





Q: Who will be selecting the papers or essays that will be published in the Issue?

A: The issue editors will select semi-finalists and finalists. You can read more about the reviewers on the issue page.





Q: What happens if my abstract is selected for the next round?

A: Authors of selected abstracts will be invited to submit an essay that expands upon the ideas the proposed in their abstracts. More information about how to submit your essay will be communicated at this time.





Q: If selected, how long should my paper or essay be?

A: Articles and essays should be between 5,000 and 7,000 words and contain proper citations as well as any accompanying graphics and multimedia. Shorter opinion pieces should be 1000–2000 words.





Q: When are completed articles and essays due?

A: If your abstract is selected, the deadline for submitting your completed article or essay is January 10, 2020.





Q: When will I know if my paper or essay has been selected?

A: Authors of selected abstracts will be notified no later than Friday, July 12, 2019.





Q: Will there be a revision and review process for selected articles or essays?

A: Yes, all selected articles and essays will be anonymously peer-reviewed by subject area experts and copyedited by the JoDS/MIT Press editorial team.





Q: Do all proposed pieces need to be articles or essays? Will other forms be considered?

A: Reviewers will consider works of visual art, poetry, fiction, and multimedia pieces that engage with the theme algorithmic rights for children in a new, creative way.





A: Please contact Catherine at cahearn[at]mit[dot]edu.







Q: How can I share news about this Call with others?

A: Please spread the word about the competition by linking to our announcement page and using the hashtag #JoDS when posting on social media. Please also follow and tag JoDS on Twitter at the handle @MIT_JoDS.



