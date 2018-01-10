Essay Competition Guidelines and FAQ

The MIT Press and the MIT Media Lab announce a call for essays on the topic of resisting reduction, broadly defined, for the Journal of Design and Science. To help support open access scholarship, JoDS will award each author of up to ten chosen essays $10,000. Selections will run in JoDS under a Creative Commons license and will be published in an MIT Press volume. Proceeds from the publication of this volume will go toward supporting open access publications at MIT. This is an open competition and everyone is encouraged to submit a proposal.

The submission deadline for essay abstracts of no longer than 300 words is 1 March 2018.

Semi-finalists will be notified in April and invited to submit essays of 3,000 to 5,000 words. All selections will be made by the JoDS editorial board and winners will be announced in July 2018.