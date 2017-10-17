*Note: these guidelines do not apply to essay and idea proposals.

General Formatting

A new section is indicated by two line breaks and a section title formatted as a heading.

If including an abstract, please add it to the beginning of the publication in italics and insert a horizontal line between the abstract and the beginning of your text.

While most JoDS articles are between 3,000 and 5,000 words, the journal is open to accepting publications of various lengths, formats, and styles.