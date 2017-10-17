*Note: these guidelines do not apply to essay and idea proposals.
General Formatting
A new section is indicated by two line breaks and a section title formatted as a heading.
If including an abstract, please add it to the beginning of the publication in italics and insert a horizontal line between the abstract and the beginning of your text.
While most JoDS articles are between 3,000 and 5,000 words, the journal is open to accepting publications of various lengths, formats, and styles.
A single full-page image should be at least 18.5 cm (width) x 26 cm (height) and must be at 300 dpi minimum.
Citations
PubPub offers the opportunity to include “footnotes” that appear as hyperlinked notes within the text and to include citations, which link to a proper bibliography at the bottom of the Pub.
To use citations, please include a source’s bibtex, DOI, wikidata, wikidata url, or bibjson.
All other notes and informal references to other work should be included as a footnote.
All images must contain an attribution even if they are created by the author. Captions are also strongly encouraged.
Bionote
We encourage authors to complete their PubPub profile pages with information on their achievements, previously and currently held positions, as well as previous publications.
Please also use this space to link to personal websites and articles.
Authors can include a brief (50-200 word) bionote at the end of a publication that highlights information relevant to the publication’s subject.
