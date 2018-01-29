The submission period for proposals is now closed. Thank you to those who submitted to the competition. We will be back in touch regarding round two by 2 April.









The MIT Press and the MIT Media Lab announce a call for essays on the topic of resisting reduction, broadly defined, for the Journal of Design and Science. Essays should be in conversation with Joi Ito’s manifesto, “Resisting Reduction,” and the articles, also on this theme, published in the third issue of JoDS.

In support of open access scholarship and the free exchange of ideas, JoDS will award up to ten authors $10,000 each for chosen essays. Selections will run in JoDS under a Creative Commons license and will be published in an MIT Press volume. Proceeds from the publication of this volume will support open access publishing at MIT.

This is an open competition and everyone is encouraged to submit a proposal.

The submission deadline for essay proposals of no longer than 300 words is 2 March 2018 at 5pm EST. Semi-finalists will be notified on 2 April 2018 and invited to submit essays of 3,000 to 5,000 words. All selections will be made by the JoDS editorial board and winners will be announced on 16 July 2018.









SUBMISSION CRITERIA

Proposals should engage with and expand the conversation started by Joi Ito’s manifesto, “Resisting Reduction” and issue 3 of JoDS, which comprises essays on this topic.

A proposal of no longer than 300 words that outlines a new perspective relating to resisting reduction.

Interdisciplinary essays are encouraged. Proposals can focus on topics in any field of inquiry and are not limited by discipline.

Essay proposals must be written in English.

Your name, email address, brief bio, and a working title are required.





KEY DATES