3.5 Resisting Reduction Competition Winners

In February 2018 the Journal of Design and Science announced a call for essays on the topic of resisting reduction, broadly defined and in conversation with Joi Ito’s manifesto and Issue 3 of JoDS. This was an open competition and everyone was encouraged to submit a proposal.

JoDS received over 260 abstract submissions from around the world, of which 50 were invited to submit full-length essays. Some of these 50 essays will be published in future issues of JoDS and just 10 were selected as competition winners through a double-blind review process.

In support of open access scholarship and the free exchange of ideas, JoDS will award authors $10,000 for each winning essay. Selections are published here under a Creative Commons license and will be published in a 2019, peer-reviewed volume by the MIT Press. Proceeds from the publication of this volume will support open access publishing at MIT.

These ten essays, below, cover a range of disciplines and perspectives, from design and tech to health and gender to A.I. and morality. We invite you to read them and further the conversation by commenting and engaging with the JoDS community on this platform. While the ability to comment will remain, open review for this volume is now closed.